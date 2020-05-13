FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A small fire broke out in a trash compacter behind a Ross Dress for Less in northwest Fresno on Wednesday morning.
It happened just before 4 a.m. on Shaw and Feland Avenues.
Firefighters say smoke could be seen when crews arrived, but no flames were visible.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
Small fire breaks out behind Ross store in northwest Fresno
It happened just before 4 a.m. on Shaw and Feland Avenues.
FIRE
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News