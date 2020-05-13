fire

Small fire breaks out behind Ross store in northwest Fresno

It happened just before 4 a.m. on Shaw and Feland Avenues.
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A small fire broke out in a trash compacter behind a Ross Dress for Less in northwest Fresno on Wednesday morning.

It happened just before 4 a.m. on Shaw and Feland Avenues.

Firefighters say smoke could be seen when crews arrived, but no flames were visible.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.
