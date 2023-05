Firefighters worked to contain a grass fire in Southeast Fresno Sunday morning.

Investigation underway after car fire leads to acres burned in Southeast Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Firefighters worked to contain a grass fire in Southeast Fresno Sunday morning.

Investigators say a vehicle fire transferred to a grass area on Peach near Church Avenue.

Crews estimate that about one or two acres were burned.

One person was treated for smoke inhalation.

The fire remains under investigation.