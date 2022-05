FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- An investigation is underway to determine what sparked a fire at a food processing plant in northwest Fresno.The fire broke out at the Saladino's plant on Shaw Avenue and Golden State Boulevard Sunday night.Several employees were evacuated from the building while firefighters put out the flames.Officials with the business have not yet said what was damaged.Hours later, firefighters responded to an ammonia leak at the same building.It's unclear whether the leak was related to the fire.No one was hurt.