2 people hospitalized after gunfire, car crash in southeast Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fresno county sheriff's deputies are searching for the people involved in a shooting and car crash in southeast Fresno.

Three people in a white sedan opened fire on a gray Kia, causing the Kia to crash into a fence on Willow and Belmont Avenues.

A white pickup truck was also involved in the crash.

When deputies arrived, no one was in any of the cars.

Two people showed up to the hospital with gunshot wounds.

Deputies say those people are connected to the shooting but are not cooperating with the investigation.

Their conditions are unknown at this time.