Two teens stabbed near Fresno High School, police say

Two teens are in the hospital Wednesday night after being stabbed near Fresno High School.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Two teens have been hospitalized after being stabbed near Fresno High School.

Police responded to Weldon and Palm Avenues at 4:40 p.m. Wednesday for multiple reports of eight people seen fighting.

As officers were responding to the call, they received updates that two people had been stabbed as a result of the fight.

When officers arrived, they found a 16-year-old boy and an 18-year-old with stab wounds.

The two teens were taken to Community Regional Medical Center.

The Fresno Unified School District tells Action News that one of the teens attends Fresno High and other J.E. Young Academic Centers.

Police say they are not putting out suspect information since it is an active investigation.

Investigators say this was an isolated incident and there is not threat to the public.

