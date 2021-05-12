race in america

Fresno Unified unveils new Fresno High School logo

By and ABC30.Com Staff
EMBED <>More Videos

Fresno Unified unveils new Fresno High School logo

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fresno Unified leaders and students were met with protestors while unveiling the new logo for Fresno High School on Wednesday morning.

For several months, school officials worked on a new logo that could accompany the school's Warrior name.

"I believe this is a great opportunity to celebrate our diversity and to respect our multiple cultures on this campus," Fresno High School principal Linda Laettner said.

The new image depicts the school's historic Royce Hall, which Laettner says has served as an "anchor" of the campus since 1889.

A second logo to be used for sports jerseys is an "F" within a warrior shield, with ash leaves at its side. Laettner said the ash leaves help depict ash trees, which is Fresno translated into English.

A group of people gathered outside the high school, chanting and booing as students revealed the new logo while holding up signs saying, "Protect the Pride."

RELATED: Fresno Unified school board votes to retire Fresno High's 'Warriors' mascot imagery

"They have a right to have a different opinion," Laettner said.
In December, the school board voted to replace the Native American logo after residents gathered more than 600 signatures last summer for a petition to change the image.

Students then voted online last month to pick the final image.

But not everyone is happy with the change. A lawsuit was filed by James Tuck with the California Superior Court in Fresno County last week, alleging that the new logo violates the Brown Act.

Tuck claims the logo change would have a fiscal impact, despite the district's claims that it would not, and administrators did not provide "meaning information" before voting.

The lawsuit also alleges that Fresno Unified held the meeting during the state's stay-at-home order, saying, "The School Board itself was only open to those that have an internet connection and are familiar with how to connect to Zoom meetings. Therefore, this truly was not a public meeting."

Tuck also claims Fresno Unified rushed the vote despite previously saying they would not hold a vote until schools reopened.

"The district does not comment on pending litigation," Laettner said.

After the school board makes a budget approval, the high school will move forward with exterior changes.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
educationfresnoeducationsocietymascotrace in america
Copyright © 2021 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RACE IN AMERICA
Biden is first president to mark Indigenous Peoples' Day
Black ex-Tesla worker who claimed racial abuse awarded $137M
Introducing the Equity Report from ABC Owned Television Stations
Hear from data journalists, leaders who created the Equity Report
TOP STORIES
Police: Man kills woman in Clovis before fatally shooting himself
Central California wakes up to rain, fall-like conditions
Officials: KNP Complex likely killed hundreds of giant sequoias
More than 3,000 without power in parts of Fresno
Woodlake rallies around former football coach in his final days
WATCH TODAY: Gov. Newsom to sign economic recovery bill in Alameda Co.
LA County mandate takes effect for large events, indoor areas of bars
Show More
KNP Complex Fire: 4 hospitalized after being hit by fallen tree
Visalia mom sentenced to 1 year for child's death in hot car
Yosemite closes some mountain passes due to storm
FPU students claim discrimination as gay pride club question looms
Man drives himself to CRMC after being shot in SE Fresno, police say
More TOP STORIES News