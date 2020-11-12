Fresno Unified to hold meeting to discuss possible change to Fresno High mascot

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Fresno Unified School District and city leaders will host an online town hall meeting on Thursday night to discuss if the Fresno High School mascot should be changed.The Warrior logo has served as the mascot for the oldest high school in the Fresno area for decades.Over the summer, residents gathered more than 600 signatures for a petition to change the image, saying it is offensive.Community members are invited to share their opinions on whether the mascot should be changed.The online meeting will start at 5:30 pm.