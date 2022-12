As part of the plea deal, John Veloz will need to register as a sex offender for the rest of his life.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A former Fresno High teacher has been sentenced to two years behind bars for having sexual encounters with students.

As part of the plea deal, John Veloz will need to register as a sex offender for the rest of his life.

Police officers arrested the band director back in 2018.

Officials say the sex acts happened in Veloz's office multiple times during school hours.

After he was arrested, two other students accused Veloz of inappropriately touching them.