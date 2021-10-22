17-year-old girl arrested in connection to deadly stabbing in northwest Fresno

Fresno police responded to a 911 call about a body discovered underneath a bridge in a canal bed near Hughes and Norwich on Tuesday, October 12.
When they arrived, they found 20-year-old Sergio Bonboster dead. His body had been burned and hidden beneath a tarp for what appeared to be several days.
An autopsy determined the Bonboster died after being stabbed multiple times.
Investigators say Bonboster had a roommate, 20-year-old Lawrence Madrid, and lived nearby.
Detectives questioned Madrid and his 17-year-old girlfriend. Police believe there was a fight between the group at the house, and the teen stabbed Bonboster multiple times with a knife.
The teen has been booked into the Juvenile Justice Center for murder. Madrid is now in the Fresno County Jail and will be charged with accessory to murder.