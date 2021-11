FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Two people are receiving help from the Red Cross after a fire sparked inside the attic of their home in northeast Fresno.The fire was first reported just after 2:30 am at a home on Tenaya near First Street.Fire officials say the people living inside the house smelled smoke and called 911.Firefighters contained the flames to the attic, saving most of the house.The cause of the fire is under investigation.