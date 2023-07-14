Applications for Fresno Housing Choice Voucher Interest List closing Friday

Applications are open for the Housing Choice Voucher interest list in Fresno.

Fresno Housing opened up its interest list of the Housing Choice Voucher program back on June 15 for the first time in four years.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- You have the chance to receive rental assistance in Fresno, but you will need to act fast.

Applications for Section Eight Housing are closing in less than an hour.

Fresno Housing opened up its interest list of the Housing Choice Voucher program back on June 15 for the first time in four years.

The program gives low-income families access to safe housing that might otherwise be out of their reach.

As soon as vouchers become available, applicants are randomly selected using a lottery system.

Fresno Housing says it's gotten more than 25,000 applications so far.

If you're interested, you must apply by 5 pm Friday evening.

Fresno Housing is located downtown on Fulton near Fresno Street.

If you would like to apply online, visit their website.

If you miss Friday's deadline, Fresno Housing says the interest list will now open up annually.

EDITOR'S NOTE: The video above is from a previous broadcast and will be updated.