FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- Local residents on the hunt for affordable housing will now need to save their spots.Fresno Housing just launched the Save My Spot campaign.The group says anyone currently on the Housing Choice Voucher, formerly known as Section 8, interest list in the city of Fresno or Fresno County must complete an online form before December 31.Those who do not submit the Save My Spot application will be taken off the list, losing access to affordable options.For more information, click here