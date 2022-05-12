pet adoption

This Fresno shelter pup with a big smile is looking for a home

Fresno Humane Animal Services says you're guaranteed to fall in love with Bigglesworth.
This Fresno shelter pup with a big smile is looking for a home

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- If you're in search of a goofy cuddle buddy, we've got the perfect companion for you.

Meet Bigglesworth.

He's a terrier/ pitbull mix currently living at Fresno Humane Animal Services.

Bigglesworth has a big smile, spots that mimic a Dalmatian, and a very sweet personality.

He likes to have fun with other dogs but also likes to cuddle with you.



All you have to do is go over to Fresno Humane and meet this wonderful goofball - the shelter says you're guaranteed to fall in love!

All dogs adopted from Fresno Humane Animal Services come spayed or neutered with a microchip, vaccination and flea and tick treatment.

The new County animal shelter is located at 1510 W. Dan Ronquillo Dr. and is open Monday-Saturday from 10 am - 4 pm.

Call or text (559) 600-PETS for more information or go to Fresno Humane's website to view adoptable pets online.

