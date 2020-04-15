pet care

Fresno Humane offering free pet food for locals in need

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fresno Humane is coming to the rescue of dog and cat owners who need food for their pets during the current coronavirus crisis.

The shelter is offering free pet food that anyone can pick up after making an appointment.

Due to COVID-19 social distancing guidelines, people are only being allowed to pick up food at their assigned time.

You can make an appointment by clicking here.

Most of the pet food is Rachael Ray-branded, the shelter says. Dog food is in 16-lb bags, and cat food is in 6-lb bags.

You can let the shelter know how much you need when you sign up online for the appointment.



A staff member from the shelter will have the bags of food waiting outside their gate at the assigned time for a contact-free pick-up.

The initiative by Fresno Humane was thanks to charitable organization Greater Good, the shelter says.
