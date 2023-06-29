Residents concerned about Fresno intersection, councilmembers to ask city for study

Two Fresno City Councilmembers want to take a critical look at an intersection residents say is unsafe.

According to the Fresno Police Department, there have been three crashes reported at that intersection between 2022 and now.

People who live near Clinton and Van Ness avenues in Central Fresno have complained about crashes and cars causing property damage.

"It's a daily experience, right? I can sit in my living room and I know when the red light turns red because I hear the revving of the engines of people driving eastbound on Clinton trying to beat the red light." Alex Rotan said.

Rotan has lived on Clinton Avenue for about a year and a half.

He says the intersection at Clinton and Van Ness Avenues, just three houses away from his, has been a problem.

"I think the first collision we saw at this intersection was six days after we moved into the home," Rotan said.

Two fences on corner homes show damage from previous incidents.

Fresno City Councilmembers Annalisa Perea and Nelson Esparza say complaints about the intersection from people like Rotan is why they're asking for a closer look at the intersection.

On Thursday, they'll bring forward a resolution to the city council.

It will ask the city to complete a study on the intersection and assess it for traffic safety improvements.

"We are taking a proactive approach to identify potential risks and to implement necessary measures in hopes of mitigating future accidents from occurring here," Perea said.

The council members pointed out issues like vehicles headed southbound on Van Ness Avenue.

They say those drivers currently can't see traffic heading East on Clinton before pulling out into the intersection.

"If you looked at the code, the planning code, today and how our environment is built today versus what the code was when this neighborhood was built out, I think you'd see some stark differences," Esparza said.

They say they hope the findings will present possible solutions such as a change to the infrastructure, extra enforcement or cameras on the stop lights.

Authorities say more crashes may have happened, but haven't been reported to police.

Perea and Esparza say beyond the study and potential changes, it's up to all drivers to slow down and follow traffic laws.

"Speeding can save a minute, but slowing down can save a life," Perea said.

The resolution will be presented Thursday at the city council.

If approved, staff will have 45 days to complete their assessment and present their findings.

