Hundreds gather for 25th Latina Women's Conference in Northwest Fresno

Over 200 people spent Thursday morning networking and finding inspiration at the annual Latina Women's Conference in Northwest Fresno.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Confidence, clarity, and connection were the three highlighted words of inspiration at Thursday's 25th Latina Women's Conference.

An event leaders say has been modified over the years and can be life-changing.

"We are bringing much more relevant subjects to the community," Central California Latina Women's Conference Co-Chair Silva Bagdasaryan said.

This year, 228 people filled the Elite Event Venue, ready to connect with those sitting around them and those presenting.

"The theme of the conference is just how to get unstuck. Our keynote is going to teach us how to turn our fears into our superpowers," Central California Hispanic Chamber of Commerce president Sonia Arreguin said. "Our workshop presenters are going to teach out how to get out of our minds and de-stress."

Keynote Speaker, Alani Bankhead, shared her life story and words of wisdom...inspiring the room to see their weaknesses differently.

"She was 19 years in the military. She has her mission and passion which was saving women and children from sex trafficking. She is now a coach," Bagdasaryan said.

Those who participated also had the opportunity to shop and network.

Irene Forbis is an event Coordinator getting ready to open the doors of her new business, The Palomino Event Center, in downtown Fresno.

She says participating in the event is one way to stay motivated and chase her dreams.

"I love being around people who have a positive mindset, a go-getting mindset, and strive to be better," Forbis said.

A feeling local leaders hope more people will take away.

"Hopefully, when you leave, you will have that seed planted and will want to take yourself to the next level," Arreguin said.

