Fresno medical spa offers at-home light therapy treatment

A northeast Fresno medical spa is now offering the Celluma LED Light Therapy treatment for you from the comfort of your own home.
LED light therapy has been around for years, but before it grew in popularity on earth, it was used in space to heal astronauts.
"It was created for NASA, and then they ended up getting a more beauty patent," explained Revay Plunkett.
Plunkett is the owner of Revay Aesthetics, where patients can receive Celluma LED Light Therapy following any treatment.
"It's a lot of families, honestly," said Plunkett. "One of them uses it for one thing, and maybe the kids use it for something else."
The treatment is for anyone who is dealing with acne, wrinkles, muscle pain, inflammation or hair loss.
"You want the light to be the closest to your skin as possible to make it the most effective," said Plunkett.
The device can be placed over the face, legs, chest, back or head -- anywhere that needs it.
The lightweight panel emits wavelengths of lights, which improve cellular health quickly by repairing and restoring cells.
"Depending on what type of wavelength they're on, different lights are activated," Plunkett said.
The treatment lasts 20 minutes, and according to Plunkett, it's painless.
"It's really calming," she said. "So most of the time when I put it on my face, I fall asleep."
This treatment can now be done at home.
The panel device is costly, but Plunkett said it's effective at keeping the skin looking and feeling healthy.
"Not everybody wants to get poked or have lasers," she said. "This at least gives you some type of benefits of not only doing it at home, but seeing those skin benefits like reducing inflammation. Inflammation is what ages us whether it's inside the body, or more superficially."
For more information about Celluma Light Therapy, visit Revay Aesthetics's website.