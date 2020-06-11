macy's

Macy's reopens Fashion Fair Mall, River Park locations in Fresno

As businesses continue to reopen in California, Macy's has welcomed customers back to its Fresno locations.

People walk into an entrance to Macy's department store at Garden State Plaza, Wednesday, Oct. 25, 2017, in Paramus, N.J. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- As businesses continue to reopen in California, Macy's has welcomed customers back to three of its Fresno locations.

The department store opened its store at Fashion Fair Mall in northeast Fresno and in the River Park shopping center in north Fresno on Monday.

Macy's Fresno Furniture store off of Shaw and Cedar Avenues has also reopened.

The stores are open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., and offer contact-free, curbside pick for orders placed online.

Customers who wish to shop inside the store will need to adhere to social distancing practices.

The company said employees will wear face masks. Plexiglass has also been placed at cash registers.

Macy's officials say extra hand sanitizing stations have been added around the store and enhanced cleaning protocols are being enforced.
