Fresno man charged with distributing child porn, allegedly tried to lure 8-year-old into his apartment

A 63-year-old Fresno man has been charged with receiving and distributing child pornography.Gary Lee Briggs was allegedly spotted trying to lure an 8-year-old boy into his apartment in Fresno last month.When police confronted him, he told them he was trying to test his ability to withstand urges that attracted him to the boy.Briggs also admitted that Facebook had recently terminated his account for having transmitted sexually explicit material.Officers discovered that Facebook had separately notified the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children that Briggs's Facebook account had been used to transmit sexually explicit images of minors from August through December 2019.Briggs lives at the Victoria Park Apartments on West Shields Ave. Fresno County detectives are asking for anyone living in those apartments or with related information about Briggs to contact them.