Fresno man charged with distributing child porn, allegedly tried to lure 8-year-old into his apartment

A 63-year-old Fresno man has been charged with receiving and distributing child pornography.

Gary Lee Briggs was allegedly spotted trying to lure an 8-year-old boy into his apartment in Fresno last month.

When police confronted him, he told them he was trying to test his ability to withstand urges that attracted him to the boy.

Briggs also admitted that Facebook had recently terminated his account for having transmitted sexually explicit material.

Officers discovered that Facebook had separately notified the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children that Briggs's Facebook account had been used to transmit sexually explicit images of minors from August through December 2019.

Briggs lives at the Victoria Park Apartments on West Shields Ave. Fresno County detectives are asking for anyone living in those apartments or with related information about Briggs to contact them.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
fresnochild pornographyinternet sex crimessex crimes
Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Porterville library fire: 2 teens will not be tried as adults, authorities say
Navy sailor from Lemoore charged with sexual exploitation of children
Family and friends remember fire captain killed in Porterville library fire
Monsignor Harrison files defamation lawsuit against Fresno Diocese, Chancellor
Woman dies after two-car crash in Fresno County
Fresno City's men's basketball coach placed on administrative leave
No death penalty sought for man accused of killing Nick Kauls
Show More
President Trump honors firefighters in deadly Porterville library blaze
Woman dies after being hit by train in SE Fresno
Trump ally Roger Stone gets 40 months in case that roiled DOJ
Abandoned home destroyed by flames in Tulare
USC offers free tuition to some students to increase access
More TOP STORIES News