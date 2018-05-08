FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --Fresno man found guilty of second-degree murder, after firing a sawed-off shotgun.
Tony Leon had admitted in court that he fired the shot six years ago which killed 18-year-old Nicole Jones, but he claimed he was trying to break up a fight and had no intention of killing anyone. The shooting took place 6 years ago in a neighborhood near Fresno City College.
The jury also found Leon guilty of assault with a deadly weapon, but they found him not guilty of the most serious charge he faced, first-degree murder.
Emotions were high in the courtroom and family members of Nicole Jones were seen fighting back tears as the verdict was read.
