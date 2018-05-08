Emotions are running high in the courtroom. Family members of Nicole Jones fighting back tears as verdict is read. @ABC30 pic.twitter.com/DMPUw8olqb — Vanessa Vasconcelos (@VanessaABC30) May 8, 2018

Fresno man found guilty of second-degree murder, after firing a sawed-off shotgun.Tony Leon had admitted in court that he fired the shot six years ago which killed 18-year-old Nicole Jones, but he claimed he was trying to break up a fight and had no intention of killing anyone. The shooting took place 6 years ago in a neighborhood near Fresno City College.The jury also found Leon guilty of assault with a deadly weapon, but they found him not guilty of the most serious charge he faced, first-degree murder.Emotions were high in the courtroom and family members of Nicole Jones were seen fighting back tears as the verdict was read.