Deputies search for suspects after a Fresno man is left to die in an alley

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fresno County Sheriff's deputies are searching for the individual responsible for leaving a severely injured man to die in the Mayfair District.
According to detectives, 53-year-old Ernesto Hernandez passed away in the hospital from his injuries six days after he was found by a passerby in an alley between Normal Avenue and Noris Drive West.
Deputies say hospital officials notified law enforcement of Hernandez's injuries, and detectives ruled his death a homicide.
Investigators are asking for the public's help to identify potential suspects.
If you have information about this case, you are urged to contact Valley Crime Stoppers. You could be eligible to receive a cash reward if you provide information anonymously that leads to an arrest. To leave a tip, call 888-498-7867, or fill out the form at ABC30.com/CrimeStoppers.
