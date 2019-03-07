Deputies search for suspects after a Fresno man is left to die in an alley

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fresno County Sheriff's deputies are searching for the individual responsible for leaving a severely injured man to die in the Mayfair District.According to detectives, 53-year-old Ernesto Hernandez passed away in the hospital from his injuries six days after he was found by a passerby in an alley between Normal Avenue and Noris Drive West.Deputies say hospital officials notified law enforcement of Hernandez's injuries, and detectives ruled his death a homicide.Investigators are asking for the public's help to identify potential suspects.