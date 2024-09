'Economic Awareness Conference' being held in Fresno

The Fresno Metro Black Chamber of Commerce is hosting an "Economic Awareness Conference" on Thursday.

The Fresno Metro Black Chamber of Commerce is hosting an "Economic Awareness Conference" on Thursday.

The Fresno Metro Black Chamber of Commerce is hosting an "Economic Awareness Conference" on Thursday.

The Fresno Metro Black Chamber of Commerce is hosting an "Economic Awareness Conference" on Thursday.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Community members have an opportunity to network and learn financial skills at a unique event.

The Fresno Metro Black Chamber of Commerce is hosting an "Economic Awareness Conference" on Thursday.

We sat down with organizers Rick Keyes and Laura Pano to hear about the importance of this peer-to-peer workshop and what you can expect.

For news updates, follow Elisa Navarro on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.