Fresno leaders offering convention center as holding center for migrant children

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The City of Fresno is looking to help house unaccompanied migrant children who arrive in the United States.

Fresno city leaders have decided to offer Fresno's convention center as a holding facility if there continues to be an influx of migrants at the southern border.

Fresno City Council Vice President Nelson Esparza sent a letter to Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas on Tuesday. Esparza and Fresno city councilmembers Esmeralda Soria and Miguel Arias signed the letter saying the city can make the facility available should the Department of Homeland Security need more space.

"The City of Fresno is happy to be of service while the Department of Homeland Security works toward a more sustainable, long-term strategy around the wave of children seeking refuge in the United States," Esparza said in the letter.

At this time, it's unclear whether the convention center will actually be used.

