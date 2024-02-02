Bus of Venezuelan immigrants dropped off at Fresno Mission

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Fresno Mission had 19 Venezuelan immigrants dropped off on a bus at its front doors on Thursday.

While the non-profit has opened its doors and resources for the group, they're also asking the community for help.

"This isn't a political issue; it's a matter of compassion and basic human dignity," said Matt Dildine, CEO of the Fresno Mission in a statement.

Fresno Mission officials say donations such as socks, blankets, sheets, pillows, and jackets would greatly help provide care for the immigrants.

This comes as buses full of immigrants from states such as Texas have been sent to other parts of the country, including California and New York.

