Suspect arrested for deadly Livingston shooting in 2022, police say

LIVINGSTON, Calif. (KFSN) -- Livingston Police have arrested a man in connection with a deadly shooting from 2022.

Ulises Alvarez Monge is booked into the Merced County Jail on several charges, including murder.

Back on August 31, 2022, Livingston Police found the victim, 43-year-old Navneet Aulakh, lying in the street at Francis and Davis, suffering from a gunshot wound to the chest.

Officers attempted CPR, but Aulakh died at the scene.

Investigators were able to gather evidence and identified Monge as a suspect.

He was taken into custody this past Tuesday.

Police believe this shooting was gang-related.