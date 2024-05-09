Suspect arrested for deadly Livingston shooting in 2022, police say

WATCH LIVE

Thursday, May 9, 2024
Livingston Police have arrested a man in connection with a deadly shooting from 2022.

LIVINGSTON, Calif. (KFSN) -- Livingston Police have arrested a man in connection with a deadly shooting from 2022.

Ulises Alvarez Monge is booked into the Merced County Jail on several charges, including murder.

Back on August 31, 2022, Livingston Police found the victim, 43-year-old Navneet Aulakh, lying in the street at Francis and Davis, suffering from a gunshot wound to the chest.

Officers attempted CPR, but Aulakh died at the scene.

Investigators were able to gather evidence and identified Monge as a suspect.

He was taken into custody this past Tuesday.

Police believe this shooting was gang-related.

