Man recently arrested for 1987 Fresno murder pleads not guilty

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A man charged with a Fresno murder dating back more than three decades ago has pleaded not guilty.

71-year-old Carl Eugene Sears was arraigned in court Monday morning.

His bail has been set at just over $1 million.

Fresno police arrested him in July for the 1987 stabbing death of 22-year-old Jacqueline Denise Henry.

Investigators were able to identify Sears as a suspect this year, thanks to DNA technology.

He's due back in court October 5th.