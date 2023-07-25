Registered sex offender arrested for 1987 cold case murder of 22-year-old Fresno mother, police say

Police believed she was murdered several days earlier in a parking lot and then dragged to the field where she was found.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A man has been arrested for the 1987 cold case murder of a woman in southwest Fresno.

Police say 71-year-old Carl Eugene Sears, a registered sex offender, was taken into custody on July 21.

Back on February 24, 1987, police found 22-year-old Jacqueline Denise Henry with multiple stab wounds in a field at the corner of Church and Fig Avenues.

Henry was the mother of a baby boy when she was killed.

Police believed she was murdered several days earlier in the parking lot of a church across the street and then dragged to the field where she was found.

Authorities weren't able to find any witnesses or identify Henry's killer.

The investigation was reopened in 2009 by a detective assigned to the Cold Case Unit. Evidence from the scene and autopsy were given to the California Department of Justice Fresno Regional Laboratory for analysis.

In February of 2022, the Fresno Police Department was notified that DNA tests linked Sears to the crime.

Police worked with the Fresno County District Attorney's Office and were able to get an arrest warrant for Sears. He's now booked in the Fresno County Jail on murder charges.

Authorities are expected to discuss the arrest at 1:30 pm Tuesday.