Fresno murder suspect involved in shootout with Southern California police

At least 20 shots were fired in the span of less than a minute, officials say.
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A man wanted for murder in Fresno was treated for injuries after a shootout with police in Southern California on Monday night.

The suspect, who has not been identified, was seriously injured in the gunfire.

Investigators say the suspect got out of his car on Interstate 10 before opening fire on officers. Police returned fire.

Details about the suspect's Fresno murder case have not been released.
