Food & Drink

Spicy new fried chicken eatery opening in northwest Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A spicy new restaurant is opening in northwest Fresno and it's bringing the heat!

Angry Chickz - Nashville Hot Chicken is set to hold its grand opening next Thursday on Shaw and West.

The menu is fairly basic with four different combinations of fried chicken, including sliders and tenders. But the real treat comes in their spices.

The hottest ones are called: 'Hot- Feel the Burn', 'Xtra-Hot: call 911', and finally 'Angry: Sign A Waiver.'

Organizers say Thursday's grand opening will feature a raffle and the lucky winner will take home a big-screen TV.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
food & drinkfresnorestaurantchicken
Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Second employee at Fresno's Amazon center tests positive for COVID-19
Central California coronavirus cases
Why Tulare County is seeing a spike in COVID-19 cases
Sanger opens free COVID-19 testing site
Fresno County courthouse shut down after 2 employees come in contact with COVID-19 patient
UCSF doctor fights for the lives of COVID-19 patients
How Valley businesses are evolving to cope with COVID-19
Show More
Dozens rally at City Hall to 'Open Fresno'
Fresno fitness studio Spyn Cycle shutting down
3 dead after shooting in parking lot at Golden West High School in Visalia
California launches website to locate nearby coronavirus testing sites
Fresno auto dealerships, furniture stores and others can open on May 11
More TOP STORIES News