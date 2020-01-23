Spicy new fried chicken eatery opening in northwest Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A spicy new restaurant is opening in northwest Fresno and it's bringing the heat!Angry Chickz - Nashville Hot Chicken is set to hold its grand opening next Thursday on Shaw and West.The menu is fairly basic with four different combinations of fried chicken, including sliders and tenders. But the real treat comes in their spices.The hottest ones are called: 'Hot- Feel the Burn', 'Xtra-Hot: call 911', and finally 'Angry: Sign A Waiver.'Organizers say Thursday's grand opening will feature a raffle and the lucky winner will take home a big-screen TV.