FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The start of the new year is a great time to go through your file and get rid of any unneeded documents.This Saturday, the city of Fresno is hosting a free paper shredding event.From 8 to 11 am, just bring your documents to the Municipal Service Center on El Dorado and E Street.Fresno residents can bring up to three banker's boxes of documents, including medical records, bills, and anything sensitive or confidential.Staff will be on hand to help remove the boxes from your car and answer any questions.The event is hosted by the City of Fresno Recycling Program.