Fresno's Playland to reopen this summer with new rides

Playland is about to begin a new chapter.

The rides at Playland have stayed still and quiet for years, but now the Fresno amusement park is getting ready to re-open for the first time since the pandemic.

It's welcome news for parents like Brittany Hernandez. "It would be something to take the kids to do, on the weekends or any other time that they are open - it hasn't been anything for a very long time - just fun to kind of get them out there and do stuff in the community that's not far from home," Hernandez said.

A California family-run company - Helm and Sons Amusement - is taking over as the new operator.

It will bring nine new rides and will switch some of them out every six months, for variety. But it's also keeping many of the original attractions to save the sense of nostalgia.

"Everybody that I have personally talked to has a story behind this place-it's history, it's family-oriented," Playland Park Manager Candace Cuisinier.

Playland originally opened in 1955 - the same year Disneyland welcomed guests for the first time, ushering in a new era of theme park entertainment.

Cuisinier said she's excited and optimistic about this fresh start. "It's a good investment because I think it's centrally located - we are next to the zoo and next to Storyland, everybody knows Roeding Park, you know where we are at...come see us."

On Tuesday, crews were busy painting and getting the park ready for the grand re-opening.

Starting this summer, you can test your swing at miniature golf, get soaked at the splash pad, or even get lost in the life-size ICE MAZE.

What you don't see just yet -- is the large Ferris wheel with LED Lights.

There will be options for kids and adults - including the famous train ride around the park or the antique little carnival ride car.

While fun is a big focus for the company and staff, safety is their number one priority.

"Everything is up to code, we have had inspectors come out and we have passed inspections. They have actually tested all the rides - we run them a couple of times a week to make sure they are in order," Cuisinier said.

The park will be open Wednesday through Sunday, from 1 pm to 9 pm, year-round, and Mondays and Tuesdays will be reserved for private events or corporate events. While the park will not open until June 16th, there will be a donor night on June 1st.

General admission is $25 and junior admission (7 and under) is $20 for unlimited rides and the train will be $3 per ride.