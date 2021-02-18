Driver in stolen truck leads officers on chase, drives wrong way on Highway 99 in Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A man was arrested after police say he stole a truck and led officers on a chase down Highway 99, driving on the wrong side of the road, on Wednesday night.It started around 9:30 pm at Thorne and California Avenues when an officer spotted a truck driving erratically.When police tried to pull the driver over, he sped up, and a chase began.The Fresno Police Department's helicopter took over the pursuit and saw the man driving on the opposite side of Highway 99 for about a mile.Moments later, the truck lost a tire, and the chase ended at Blackstone and Olive Avenues.Investigators say the truck had been stolen."At this point, we don't believe drugs or alcohol were involved. It's just, you know, he said he found a car in the area of Peach and Tulare (and) decided to take it and go run some errands, according to him," said Fresno Police Lt. Israel Reyes.The 38-year-old man will be charged with felony evading police, among several other charges.