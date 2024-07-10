Reckless driver in Fresno County reaches over 160 mph during chase, officials say

Authorities say he's lucky he didn't kill anyone and requested his license be immediately revoked.

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- A reckless driver in Fresno County walked away from a crash after reaching speeds of over 160 miles per hour.

The Fresno County Sheriff's office says the chase started on Saturday, June 22, near Highway 180 and McCall.

The driver of a Chevy Camaro sped past deputies, and a California Highway Patrol aircraft was called in to help.

They tracked him for 12 miles, where he reached a top speed of 165 miles per hour.

The driver blew through intersections and almost hit several cars at Church and Cedar in Calwa.

That's where he eventually lost control and crashed.

20-year-old Aaron Campos of Fresno was able to get out and walk away from the car.

He was quickly arrested for reckless driving and evading police.

Authorities say he's lucky he didn't kill anyone and requested his license be immediately revoked.