Community service officer injured after suspected DUI driver hits patrol vehicle in Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A community service officer was injured after Fresno police say a suspected DUI driver crashed into a patrol vehicle on Tuesday night.
The crash happened around 7:30 pm in the area of Maple and Belmont avenues.
The officer was blocking the roadway with her vehicle as crews worked to clear a downed tree in the area.
Fresno police say a driver suspected to be under the influence, rear-ended the officer's patrol vehicle.
The officer was taken to a local hospital with back pain.
The suspect was also taken to the hospital with unknown injuries.
Stay with Action News for updates on this developing story.