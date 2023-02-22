WATCH LIVE

Community service officer injured after suspected DUI driver hits patrol vehicle in Fresno

Wednesday, February 22, 2023 4:51AM

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A community service officer was injured after Fresno police say a suspected DUI driver crashed into a patrol vehicle on Tuesday night.

The crash happened around 7:30 pm in the area of Maple and Belmont avenues.

The officer was blocking the roadway with her vehicle as crews worked to clear a downed tree in the area.

Fresno police say a driver suspected to be under the influence, rear-ended the officer's patrol vehicle.

The officer was taken to a local hospital with back pain.

The suspect was also taken to the hospital with unknown injuries.

Stay with Action News for updates on this developing story.

