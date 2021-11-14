UPDATE: Woman dies after being shot multiple times in northwest Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fresno police are investigating two shootings that happened on Saturday afternoon.

Just before 6 pm, officers responded to the area of Kings Canyon and Recreation for reports of a gunshot victim.

When they arrived, they found a man who was sitting inside his living room when he was hit by gunfire.

A bullet went through the wall of the home, splintered and some shrapnel bounced into the victim's face.

He was treated on scene and did not go to the hospital.

Authorities say video evidence shows a dark colored sedan pull up in front of the home, two people get out of the car and then open fire into the home.

Just an hour before that call, officers rushed to an apartment complex in northwest Fresno for reports of a shooting victim.

When they arrived at the complex on Cornelia near Parkway they found a woman in her twenties suffering from several gunshot wounds to her torso.

She was rushed to Community Regional Medical Center and was quickly rushed into surgery.

She died a few hours later in the hospital.

Investigators are now working to figure out what led up to the shooting and why the victim was shot.

There is no suspect description at this time.

