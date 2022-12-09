Fresno Police investigating deadly shooting at an apartment complex near Yosemite Middle School

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fresno Police are investigating a deadly shooting at an apartment complex near Yosemite Middle School.

Officials confirmed at least two men went to the hospital with gunshot wounds.

One man has died and the other is being treated for his injuries.

Shotspotter picked up the shooting just after 3:30 p.m. Thursday in the area of Olive Avenue and 9th Street.

Officers also received a call for gunshot wound victims at an unknown time.

