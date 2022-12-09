  • Full Story

Fresno Police investigating deadly shooting at an apartment complex near Yosemite Middle School

Friday, December 9, 2022 1:14AM
Fresno Police investigating deadly shooting at an apartment complex near Yosemite Middle School
One man is dead following a shooting at an apartment complex near Yosemite Middle School.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fresno Police are investigating a deadly shooting at an apartment complex near Yosemite Middle School.

Officials confirmed at least two men went to the hospital with gunshot wounds.

One man has died and the other is being treated for his injuries.

Shotspotter picked up the shooting just after 3:30 p.m. Thursday in the area of Olive Avenue and 9th Street.

Officers also received a call for gunshot wound victims at an unknown time.

Stay with ABC30 for the latest details on this developing story.

