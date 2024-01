Suspect wanted for racial assault on woman in Fresno, police say

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fresno police are searching for a man accused of assaulting a woman.

The suspect boarded an FAX bus on December 2nd and made racist remarks directed towards the victim.

When she got off the bus, they argued outside, and the man assaulted her on the sidewalk.

If you have any information about this man in the video, contact Fresno police.

If your tip leads to an arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward.