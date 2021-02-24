crime

More arrests made, guns seized in Fresno police's crime suppression operation

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Fresno Police Department's ongoing operation to stop gun and gang violence is continuing to see results.

Fresno police released new numbers from their crime suppression and gang operation efforts on Tuesday.

In the last two weeks, officers have made 22 felony arrests and have removed 17 firearms from gang members.

The department says all those weapons were illegally possessed, and most had high-capacity magazines.

Officers say they have no plan to end these operations as they work to reduce shootings in the city.
