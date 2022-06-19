Fresno police officers shoot, kill man at Vinland Park

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A man was shot and killed by Fresno police officers at Vinland Park off Gettysburg and Woodrow on Saturday night.Chief of Police Paco Balderrama said the man was armed and moving towards officers 'in an aggressive manner'.The incident began at about 8:30 pm when police received reports of a man hanging around the park and waving a gun over his head.Balderrama said when officers arrived at the scene, they found the man in his thirties near the bathrooms of the park, holding what appeared to be a firearm.He said when officers told him to put his weapon down, he refused to heed them and kept moving toward them holding the gun.That's when they fired at the man multiple times.The officers performed lifesaving operations on the man but he died at the scene.An ABC30 crew saw all of Vinland Park blocked off with crime scene tape.Woodrow Avenue at Gettysburg has been shut down as officers collect evidence, but Gettysburg Avenue remains open.Balderrama said this is the sixth shooting involving a Fresno police officer this year.He said members of the district attorney's office are at the scene and are carrying out an investigation, including looking into body-worn camera footage.The officers have been placed on paid administrative leave while the investigation continues.