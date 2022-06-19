officer involved shooting

Fresno police officers shoot, kill man at Vinland Park

Chief of Police Paco Balderrama said the man was armed and moving towards officers 'in an aggressive manner.'
EMBED <>More Videos

Fresno police officers shoot, kill man at Vinland Park

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A man was shot and killed by Fresno police officers at Vinland Park off Gettysburg and Woodrow on Saturday night.

Chief of Police Paco Balderrama said the man was armed and moving towards officers 'in an aggressive manner'.

The incident began at about 8:30 pm when police received reports of a man hanging around the park and waving a gun over his head.

Balderrama said when officers arrived at the scene, they found the man in his thirties near the bathrooms of the park, holding what appeared to be a firearm.

He said when officers told him to put his weapon down, he refused to heed them and kept moving toward them holding the gun.

That's when they fired at the man multiple times.

The officers performed lifesaving operations on the man but he died at the scene.

An ABC30 crew saw all of Vinland Park blocked off with crime scene tape.

Woodrow Avenue at Gettysburg has been shut down as officers collect evidence, but Gettysburg Avenue remains open.

Balderrama said this is the sixth shooting involving a Fresno police officer this year.

He said members of the district attorney's office are at the scene and are carrying out an investigation, including looking into body-worn camera footage.

The officers have been placed on paid administrative leave while the investigation continues.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
fresnocrimedeadly shootingofficer involved shootingfresno police department
Copyright © 2022 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
OFFICER INVOLVED SHOOTING
Man shot and killed by Reedley police officers identified
Reedley police officers fatally shoot suspect after chase, carjacking
27-year-old man fatally shot by police officer in central Fresno ID'd
Deputies exchange gunfire with robbery suspects in Tulare County
TOP STORIES
Man killed in plane crash near Porterville
2 actors dead in Mexico after Netflix series cast, crew van crashes
Family claiming excessive force by Clovis police in woman's death
US opens COVID vaccine to little kids, shots begin next week
Stephen Colbert 'Late Show' production team arrested at US Capitol
1 firefighter dead after Philadelphia building collapse
Domestic violence suspect arrested after standoff with Fresno police
Show More
1000th patient to get lung transplant at SF hospital returns to Fresno
Man arrested after robbery, attempted carjacking in Merced, police say
Double murder details could lead to death penalty for Fresno man
Fresno mayor announces partnership with bank to help homebuyers
PD: Valley college football coach shot to death by father
More TOP STORIES News