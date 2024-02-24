Police investigating Circle K gas station shooting outside of Fresno's Tower District

Fresno Police are investigating an early Saturday morning shooting that happened at the Circle K gas station on Palm and Olive Avenues.

Fresno Police are investigating an early Saturday morning shooting that happened at the Circle K gas station on Palm and Olive Avenues.

Fresno Police are investigating an early Saturday morning shooting that happened at the Circle K gas station on Palm and Olive Avenues.

Fresno Police are investigating an early Saturday morning shooting that happened at the Circle K gas station on Palm and Olive Avenues.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Police are searching for the suspect who shot a man at a central Fresno gas station.

Fresno Police responded to a shots fired call just before 2 a.m. Saturday at the Circle K gas station on Palm and Olive Avenues.

When officers arrived, they found a man in his 20s suffering from several gunshot wounds to the lower body and arm.

He was taken to hospital where he is currently being treated.

Officials say a witness said a fight broke out inside the Circle K between the suspect and the victim.

The fight went outside when the shooter pulled out a gun and fired, hitting the man and the business, before fleeing the scene.

The investigation into the shooting is still ongoing.