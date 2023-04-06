WATCH LIVE

Fresno CountyNorth ValleySouth ValleyFoothills/Sierra
EDIT
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out

Suspect shot by Fresno police officer after shooting in alleyway identified

Police say a fight between two relatives believed to be brothers led to the initial shooting.

KFSN logo
Friday, April 7, 2023 12:12AM
Suspect shot by Fresno police officer after shooting in alleyway identified
EMBED <>More Videos

The Fresno Police Department has identified the suspect who was shot by an officer late Tuesday night.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Fresno Police Department has identified the suspect who was shot by an officer late Tuesday night.

42-year-old Richard Castrillo is facing several felony charges including assault with a firearm and a felon possessing a firearm.

Castrillo remains in the hospital in critical condition.

RELATED: Neighbors react to Fresno police officer shooting armed suspect during family disturbance

The shooting happened at about 8 p.m. in the area of First Street and Brown Avenue.

Police say a fight between two family members led to the initial shooting.

Officers responded to the scene and say Castrillo, still armed with a gun, refused to drop it and did not obey officer commands.

The situation escalated and a veteran officer fired at Castrillo. He was hit at least once.

Officials say they do not believe Castrillo fired his gun toward officers.

No officers were injured during the incident.

The victim is also hospitalized in critical condition with gunshot wounds to the upper body.

The officer has been placed on administrative leave.

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2023 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW