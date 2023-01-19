  • Full Story

Fresno Police arrest 8 in violent armed robbery investigation, 7 still wanted

Thursday, January 19, 2023 10:53PM
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Fresno Police Department has provided an update on a violent armed robbery that happened in Northeast Fresno.

Officers say eight men have been arrested and they are looking for three more in connection to the robbery.

It happened on Nov. 27, 2022, and officers were dispatched to a hookah lounge shortly after 3 in the morning.

Police say as the lounge was closing, a group of armed men forced their way inside and violently assaulted and robbed customers and employees.

Police - along with state and federal agencies - served 12 search warrants early Wednesday morning.

Eight of the suspects were found and arrested along with several firearms seized during the searches.

Detectives are now asking for the public's help in locating three more men.

  • 24-year-old Keontay Perry
  • 23-year-old Gregory Brinkley
  • 32-year-old Brian Howard

    • Anyone with information on their locations is asked to contact detectives.

    Report a correction or typo
