Fresno Police looking for vehicle burglary suspect

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --Fresno Police are searching for a suspect caught on surveillance video smashing the windows of a car and taking items inside.
It happened Wednesday around 9 pm in Southeast Fresno near Church and Cedar Avenues.
The suspect used a tool to smash the back window of a car, before taking something inside.
Officers are also looking for a white sedan with a broken trunk believed to be the suspect vehicle in connection to the crime.
If you recognize the person or vehicle, you're asked to contact the Fresno Police Department at (559) 621-7000.