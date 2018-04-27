Fresno Police looking for vehicle burglary suspect

Fresno Police are searching for a suspect caught on surveillance video smashing the windows of a car and taking items inside.It happened Wednesday around 9 pm in Southeast Fresno near Church and Cedar Avenues.The suspect used a tool to smash the back window of a car, before taking something inside.Officers are also looking for a white sedan with a broken trunk believed to be the suspect vehicle in connection to the crime.If you recognize the person or vehicle, you're asked to contact the Fresno Police Department at (559) 621-7000.