CRIME

Fresno Police looking for vehicle burglary suspect

EMBED </>More Videos

Fresno Police looking for vehicle burglary suspect (KFSN)

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
Fresno Police are searching for a suspect caught on surveillance video smashing the windows of a car and taking items inside.

It happened Wednesday around 9 pm in Southeast Fresno near Church and Cedar Avenues.

The suspect used a tool to smash the back window of a car, before taking something inside.

Officers are also looking for a white sedan with a broken trunk believed to be the suspect vehicle in connection to the crime.

If you recognize the person or vehicle, you're asked to contact the Fresno Police Department at (559) 621-7000.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
burglarycarfresno police departmentfresnoFresno - Southeast
(Copyright ©2018 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
CRIME
Man accused of several random shootings in Fresno County takes the stand
Man arrested in brutal beating of 6-year-old son
Victim suffers life-threatening injuries after stabbing in Southeast Fresno
Tulare DA hosts Rural Crime School
Court docs reveal new details about Woodlake police officer arrest
More crime
Top Stories
Motorcyclist dies after crashing into refrigerator on Highway 168
Mendota Police arrest elementary school principal on child molestation charges
Members of 'sinister' love triangle accused of raping 3 children
Illegal marijuana grow discovered in Lindsay
Vacant building fires becoming a problem for Fresno Fire
Trial wraps up for man accused of randomly shooting at cars in Fresno County
Merced Police invest in virtual technology to train officers
Madera Police try new approach to solve murder of 9-year-old boy
Show More
Teen charged for hit and run that killed Vice Principal
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Brawl breaks out at pee-wee football game
Pooch Hall arrested for DUI, child endangerment
Man uses social media to target women for sexual assault. Fresno Sheriff needs help finding victims
If you have PG&E, plan on getting a refund this month
More News