1 seriously injured in northeast Fresno shooting

One person is in the hospital after a shooting in northeast Fresno on Saturday night.

Officers were called to a home on Norwich avenue and Sherman street just before midnight.

Investigators say when they arrived, a shooting victim and a possible suspect came out of the home with their hands up.

The victim had serious injuries and was taken to the hospital.

Investigators are trying to determine whether this was an accidental shooting.