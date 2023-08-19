Bodycam footage released from Fresno police officer-involved shooting

Fresno police have released body cam video of an officer-involved shooting from July 30, when an officer opened fire on a teenage boy he believed was possibly armed.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fresno police have released body cam video of an officer-involved shooting from July 30, when an officer opened fire on a teenage boy he believed was possibly armed.

The shooting happened near Effie Street and Magill Avenue in Northeast Fresno.

Someone told the officer there was someone on a scooter with a handgun.

When the officer approached the suspect, the 15-year-old reached for something from his waist and that's when shots were fired.

In the video, you can hear the officer tell the 15-year-old to "get his hands up."

The teen is then seen reaching for his waistband and starts to say, "It's a B-B gun" before the officer shoots.

Police say they initially stopped the boy because they got a report of a teen with a gun matching his description.

During their investigation following the incident, police discovered the weapon in the teen's waistband was a replica of a glock semi-automatic handgun.

