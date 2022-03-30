Police ID man shot, killed after attacking police detective at Fresno PD headquarters

UPDATE: @FresnoPolice have identified the man accused of assaulting a detective yesterday in the Annex Building at PD HQ as Joseph Roy, 24. Officials say Roy attended a court hearing before he was shot & killed. It was related to an assault with a deadly weapon in 2021. @ABC30 pic.twitter.com/xJIbnxxoNg — Jessica Harrington (@JessicaABC30) March 30, 2022

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Authorities have identified the man who was shot and killed after officials say he attacked a Fresno police detective.Fresno police say 24-year-old Joseph Roy got inside the Fresno Police Department's Annex Building on Fresno and N Street just before noon on Tuesday.Fresno Police Chief Paco Balderrama said Roy went into the detective's office and struck him repeatedly with a sharp object.Officials say it's unclear if Roy used a knife or something from the detective's desk, but the officer had lacerations to his head and neck and suffered a concussion."There's monitors thrown all over the place. It was an obvious fight between the suspect and the officer," said Balderrama.The detective eventually shot Roy at least once, and he died while still inside the building.Investigators say before the attack, Roy attended a court hearing for an assault with a deadly weapon case that occurred in June 2021.Police say the detective was taken to the hospital for treatment and has since been released.A motive for the attack is still unknown, officials said Wednesday.Police are still trying to figure out how Roy gained access inside."It's not a building that anybody can just walk into. We have motorized gates, you have to have you know access to the gates to get into the parking lot and every entrance to the building is magnetized, therefore you have to have a key fob to gain entry," Balderrama said.Chief Balderrama says the department will review surveillance video to see if it shows how Roy got inside and then make any necessary changes for the future."It's something that's very troubling to me, to figure out that a person with bad intentions could enter into police headquarters and cause harm to one of my police officers, so we certainly intend to get to the bottom of that," Balderrama.The Fresno County District Attorney's Office and the Office of Independent Review will be present as they investigate the incident.Several people who work in this building were relocated as investigators processed the crime scene.