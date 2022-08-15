Fresno PD officer who rescued puppy now saves abandoned kitten

Back in 2020, officer Joshua Weskamp made headlines for adopting a puppy after arresting its previous owner for animal abuse.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A Fresno police officer is earning praise for rescuing a kitten - and it's not the first time he's been a hero to an animal in need.

The department posted a video of Officer Joshua Weskamp with the abandoned kitten in his patrol car.

The post explains the little feline was turned over to Weskamp, and he then helped find it a safe home with a rescue organization.

Back in January of 2020, Weskamp made headlines for adopting a puppy - after arresting its previous owner for animal abuse.

He named the dog 'Leo', short for law enforcement officer.