One person shot in Northeast Fresno, police investigating

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Multiple officers were on scene and crime scene tape was up in northeast Fresno Sunday evening.

Officers responded to a shooting in the area of Angus Street and Norwich Avenue.

Norwich Avenue between Angus Street and Sherman Street was closed to traffic.

Investigators say the person who was shot is listed in stable condition.

It's unclear what lead up to the shooting.

