WATCH LIVE

Fresno CountyNorth ValleySouth ValleyFoothills/Sierra
EDIT
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out

Nearly 300 people arrested throughout Fresno as part of 'Operation Safe Neighborhoods'

Fresno Police Chief Paco Balderrama says these efforts are meant to make Fresno the safest large city in California.

Brittany Jacob Image
By KFSN logo
Tuesday, May 23, 2023 6:11PM
Nearly 300 people arrested throughout Fresno as part of operation
EMBED <>More Videos

Law enforcement officials in the Valley and throughout the state are taking action to protect Fresno residents through a new sting operation.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Law enforcement officials in the Valley and throughout the state are taking action to protect Fresno residents through a new sting operation.

Tuesday morning, Fresno Police Chief Paco Balderrama announced the results of "Operation Safe Neighborhoods."

He says the two-week operation targeted street violence, illegal guns, criminal gangs, and other violent offenders.

Nearly 280 arrests were made by federal, state and local officers -- 139 of those were felony arrests.

Nearly 60 were gang arrests.

Officers also confiscated 57 guns that people had illegally.

Chief Balderrama says these efforts are meant to make Fresno the safest large city in California.

So far this year, Fresno police have responded to 167 shootings, which is about a 16-percent decrease from last year.

Chief Balderrama says homicides within the city are also down 54 percent.

For news updates, follow Brittany Jacob on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2023 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW