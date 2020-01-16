missing man

Fresno Police searching for missing 63-year-old man

Fresno police are asking for the public's help finding 63-year-old Paul Hunt who went missing on Wednesday. (Fresno Police Department)

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fresno police are asking for the public's help finding a 63-year-old man who went missing on Wednesday.

Officials say Paul Hunt has Alzheimer's and was last seen at around 2:45 p.m.

Hunt lives with his sister on Mariposa Street near Fresno Street and Belmont Avenue and is known to frequent the mini-mart on Fresno and McKenzie.

He is five foot six and weighs 180 pounds. He was last seen wearing two jackets, one is blue and yellow and the other is grey, and tan pants. He wore a brown hat, a dark pair of glasses and blue and white shoes.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact the Fresno Police Department.
